Manipur Govt Asks Sportspersons To Apply For Padma Awards

The Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur is inviting applications from eligible sportspersons for the award of i) Padma Vibhusan; ii) Padma Bhusan; and iii) Padma Shri. The awards shall be given to distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in the field of sports on the occasion of Republic Day, 2022.

Prescribed format of the application form and details can be downloaded from the website http://padmaawards.gov.in or can be obtained from the department during office hours on all working days on or before the 20th of August.

The Narendra Modi Govt has asked for nominations/recommendations including self-nomination as part of the “People’s Padma” initiative. Under this citizens have been requested to make concerted efforts to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons, and who are doing selfless service to the society.

Instituted in 1954, Padma Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above mentioned Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline.