Manipur : Police Nabs Bihar Resident With Fake Remdesivir Injections

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Imphal East police has detained a Bihar resident for illegal possession of 441 pieces of DESREM (Remdesivir injection, 100 mg/vial).

Identified as Lalo Sah, the accused was detained by a team of Porompat Police Station, during a search operation at the New Checkon area adjacent to tribal market, Manipur.

According to reports, Lalo could not produce relevant documents on the injections he possessed.

The drug suspected to be fake were compared with genuine sample of the same company by the State Drug Controller, Directorate of Health Services.

According to the label of the seized medicine, it is manufactured by Mylan Laboratories Limited, Sangareddy District, Telengana. Its MRP is labelled Rs 3,400 per vial.

Furthermore, a case has been registered at Porompat Police Station, and investigation is under process.

Remdesivir injection is used to treat COVID-19 infection, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in hospitalized adults and children 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg). It is an antivirals, that stops the virus from spreading into the body.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a conditional recommendation against the use of remdesivir in hospitalized patients, regardless of disease severity, as there is currently no evidence that remdesivir improves survival and other outcomes in these patients.