Meghalaya: Explosives recovered in Umdu At Umling – Patharkhmah Road

Gargee Nandi

In a combined operation at West Garo hills along with Ri-bhoi police under Nongpoh Police Station, a cache of explosives was recovered on August 4.

One person was arrested by the police on grounds of possession of explosives. The recovered items are 23, 2.875 kg Gelatine sticks class -2 explosives, 24 nos of non-electronic Detonators, and Approximately 9m Safety Fuse/Cordtex.

The explosives were recovered this morning as a part of an ongoing investigation in Tura on 23rd July 2021 where two people were arrested.