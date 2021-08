NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBoSE) will announce the results of the HSSLC and SSLC examinations on August 5.

The MBoSE informed that the entire Result(s) booklet can be obtained from the MBoSE official website, www.mbose.in.”

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui wished all candidates good luck.

The results will not be shown in the MBoSE offices in Tura and Shillong, nor at the examination centres, according to the board.