Nagaland : Apparent Human Bones Found At Kohima Construction Site

NET Web Desk

Recently, a team of construction workers have discovered human remains at a construction site in Kohima. Nagaland University’s Archaeology Professor, Dr. Tiatoshi Jamir retrieved the same for further analysis.

It has been kept at Art & Culture Department’s Research Storeroom.

According to Nagaland Post, the recently collected human remains has been left to get dried up, which will later be forwarded for further examinations.

Jamir further asserted that remains included – a fragment of maxilla (upper jaw), the orbit (eye socket), and femur (thigh bone).

Furthermore, a lighter bearing swastika symbol and fragments of artillery shells were found lying next to the bones.

He asserted that a bio-archaeologist is expected to conduct some tests apparently, to furnish a report on condition, gender and stress marks on the bones.

The professor suspected the remains to be of Japanese soldiers from the World War II era.

If the same proves, these remains could be sent to Japanese Embassy, New Delhi who often visited the state to modify remains of their soldiers.