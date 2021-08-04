Nagaland : Brothers Set-Up Open Community Library In Kigwema Village

NET Web Desk

Two Nagaland siblings has set up an open community library, amid the hills of Kigwema Village.

A self-funded initiative, this step has been undertaken to create awareness and genuine learning space for people, belonging to all walks of life.

It was formally launched by Village Development Board (VDB) Secretary, Ruokuovikho Chale.

The main objectives of the library includes – reviving the art of reading, making books/reading materials easily accessible to folks, driving positive action and change, thereby engaging in community development.

Identified as Akho Phira, and Thepfukelie Phira, the books are organized from their personal space, along with contributions poured in from colleagues and friends.

The concept of commencing a community library was first extended by Akho Phira. He proposed the idea to elder brother, Thepfukelie, who took the charge of its initiation.

According to the siblings, the brothers appreciated the importance of libraries in storing books portraying cultural and historical significance.

They asserted internet, a surely important source of collecting information, and the features, it provides with. But, deep reading, focused concentration, that books offer in incomparable with other aspects.

These brothers further hope to create awareness, about topics as – health and hygiene, menstruation, mental health, gender, thereby further engaging with youths in activities of environmental conservation, and education.

The space fills the shelves with diverse reads like – novels, magazines, story books, educational, departmental publications, dictionaries, pamphlets, and many others.