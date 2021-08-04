Nagaland : ‘Don’t Resume Regular Classes Without Permission’ DoSE Cautions Schools

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday August 3, the Department of School Education (DoSE) has cautioned schools not to resume normal classes without obtaining permission from the state government.

The Principal Director of School Education Shanavas C IAS informed that state has permitted resumption of classes for students of classes 11 & 12 with effect from 2nd August 2021 subject to strict adherence to the SOPs, as notified by the government.

DoSE CAUTIONS SCHOOLS pic.twitter.com/ygK6LGu19S — DIPR Nagaland (@dipr_nagaland) August 3, 2021

As per the aforesaid Order, schools are required to obtain permission from the respective District Task Force for the re-opening.

Besides, they should continue with the present system of online teaching while awaiting clearance from the District Task Force (DTF).

The Principal Director has further cautioned all concerned not to resume normal classes for students of classes 11 & 12 without obtaining permission from the DTF.

Meanwhile, regular classes for students of other classes should not be resumed by the schools, before the same is permitted by the Government.