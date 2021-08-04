State Legislators To Pressurise Centre For Quick Solution To Naga Issue

NET Web Desk

Nagaland’s legislators and parliamentarians have vowed to work toward to bring the Naga political negotiators together and put pressure on the Centre to resolve the thorny issue as soon as possible.

The decision was made during a meeting of the state government’s Parliamentary Committee on NPI on Monday at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima.

All 60 legislators in Nagaland’s Assembly, as well as two state MPs, make up the Parliamentary Committee on NPI. To address the Naga political issue, it was formed on June 10 with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as convenor, Deputy CM Y Patton as co-convener, and Opposition Leader TR Zeliang as co-convener.

Because of the Parliament session, state minister Neiba Kronu stated Lok Sabha MP Tokheho Yepthomi will be unable to attend the meeting.

At the meeting, Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye and MLAs discussed their perspectives on the problem with the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and opposition leader, he said. He said the matter would be discussed more in the assembly before the House issues a resolution on the subject.

When asked if the Core Committee has held discussions with Naga civil society organisations, Kronu said no official meetings have been held yet, but that even Naga civil society organisations agree that the negotiating parties should come together and talk to the Centre as a group for a quick resolution.

He insisted that the Core Committee will approach the Centre only when the two Naga negotiating parties had sat across the table, adding that state lawmakers had previously met with central officials and their answer had always been to bring them together.