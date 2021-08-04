Noted Dogri Poet & Padma Shri Recipient, Padma Sachdev Passes Away

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday August 3, the first modern woman poet of Dogri dialect, and the famed author and Padma Shri awardee Padma Sachdev passed away at a Mumbai hospital.

Born to Sanskrit Scholar, Prof Jai Dev Badu in the Purmandal region of Jammu & Kashmir in 1940, Sachdev was hospitalised after she developed some complications on the evening of Tuesday July 2.

She has authored many books in Dogri and Hindi language.

Her poetry collections, including ‘Meri Kavita Mere Geet’, won her the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1971.

She is also the recipient of Padma Shri award, the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Felicitated with the Kabir Samman Award for poetry in 2007-08 by the Madhya Pradesh government, Sachdev wrote the lyrics for the song ‘Mera Chhota Sa Ghar Baar’ from the 1973 Hindi film “Prem Parbat”.

Furthermore, the noted author has also penned the lyrics for two songs of 1978 Hindi film “Aankhin Dekhi”, including the famous duet “Sona re, tujhe kaise milun” sung by Mohd Rafi and Sulakshana Pandit.

The doyen of Dogri literature has also worked with All India Radio, Jammu and Mumbai.

She shifted her base to New Delhi and Mumbai after marrying singer Surinder Singh.

“Saddened to hear of the demise of Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Ji, an accomplished writer, poetess, and novelist from J&K. Her contribution in Dogri and Hindi literature is exemplary. She won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1971 for ‘Meri Kavita Mere Geet’. Condolences to her family.” – tweeted by the Mayor and First Citizen of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu.