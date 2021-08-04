Pragati Scholarship 2020-21 : 505 Female Students Chosen From Northeast

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 04 2021 : A total of 505 girl students from North East India, pursuing technical education at Degree and Diploma level have received the ‘Pragati’ scholarship.

Launched by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) during the 2020-21 academic session, ‘Pragati’ scholarship is meant for female students, pursuing technical education at the Degree or Diploma level with an annual family income of less than Rs 8 lakh.

Out of 505 female students, 254 belong to degree level while 251 students are pursuing Diploma. Assam and Tripura are leading the list, with significant number of students, benefitted from the scheme.

It is applicable to households, incorporating two girl children per family. Selected candidates would receive a scholarship upto Rs 50,000 per year.

This scheme is applicable to a maximum of 4 years for Degree courses, and maximum of 3 years for Diploma courses. It will support expenses towards tuition fees, purchase of computers, stationery, books, equipment, software, etc.

For 2020-21 academic session, AICTE announced that eligible girl students from Northeastern states would be facilitated with this scholarship without any state-wise quota restriction.

The applicants granted ‘Pragati’ Scholarship include – Arunachal Pradesh : 17 degrees and one diploma student, 122 degree and 123 diploma students from Assam, 4 degree and 9 diploma students in Manipur, 8 degree and 2 diploma students in Meghalaya, 11 degree and 5 diploma students from Mizoram.

Meanwhile, 2 degree and 5 diploma students belongs to Nagaland, Sikkim consists of 12 degree and 2 diploma students, and Tripura includes : 78 degree and 104 diploma female students.

AICTE will publish notification for applying online (both fresh and renewal) via the National Scholarship Portal https://scholarships.gov.in/, and https://www.aicte-india.org/ for the academic year 2021-22.