Shillong Vendors Defy Deadline Turning Barik Road Into A Market

– Gargee Nandy

The Barik road stretch which connects to a junction that leads to many areas of the city in Shillong was seen cluttered up by vans turned into fish and vegetables vending outlets.

The governments’ promised financial support to daily wagers and vendors which is due since last year is also one of the alleged reasons for people trying alternative methods for earning their livelihoods.

Vans turned into shops were seen selling fish and vegetables even after the deadline set by the government.

One of the reasons for green grocers, fishmongers & butchers for using the roadside to sell their wares are strict rules in the main market and odd-even rules for shopkeepers that are straining them financially.