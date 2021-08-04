Sikkim : Tourism & Civil Aviation Team Visits Homestay, Reviews COVID-19 Regulations

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 3, a team of officials from Tourism and Civil Aviation Department along with police personnel from Ranipool Police Station (PS) made a surprise inspection of different hotels, resorts, and homestay in the East District.

The team of officers consisted of – Marcus P. Rai, Joint Secretary (Legal), N.T. Bhutia, Joint Director (Hospitality), Vikash Rai, Senior Controller of Household Affairs CHA (Hospitality), and Nirmal Cintury, Assistant Director (Hospitality).

The main objective of the inspection drive was to enforce the provision of Sikkim Public Health and Safety (COVID-19) Regulations within the state.

It was undertaken to ensure that COVID-19 protocols in the tourist destinations/hotels/homestays are followed.

The officials urged the hoteliers to follow the mandatory COVID-19 directives for hotel guests including maintenance of occupancy status (50%).

It should daily update the guest list with RT-PCR reports, availability of masks, sanitisers, disinfectants etc.

The officials appraised the national and state guidelines and called for vaccination of every employee of the hotel.

The hotels have been asked to maintain provisions with separate isolation rooms for the guests, depending on the number of accommodation available.