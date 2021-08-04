Sikkim : ‘Upgradation Of Limboo Cultural Bhawan Significant For Tourist Inflow’, Says MLA Golay

NET Web Desk

Recently, the MLA Aditya Golay along with a team of officials visited the existing properties of the Limboo Cultural Bhawan located at Tharpu.

The visiting team held a brief meeting with the President, Sukhbir Limboo and the committee members of the Srijunga Cultural Society, regarding various issues dealing with upgradation and extension of the existing properties in and around the Limboo Cultural Bhawan.

The MLA, Aditya Golay asserted that current areas will be renovated and better infrastructure will be constructed for tourism purposes.

Besides, such initiatives will help in more revenue generation, eventually leading to community development and economic growth of the area.

He added that local employment will also get a boost with growth in tourist inflow.

Meanwhile, local support is important for safeguarding Government assets.

He advised the committee to take strict action against Government property vandalism. Furthermore, proper advertisement can be done for more tourist visibility.

The team later visited the two proposed sites for the construction of Science City at Singling. Golay said that Science City shall be constructed in such an area where there is proper connectivity and feasibility of the land.

Finalization of lands will be done after its demarcation. It will require proper negotiation with the private landowners.