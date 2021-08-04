Sikkim : Won’t Celebrate “Tendong Lho Rum Faat” In Grand Manner, Says SLA

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 4, the Sikkim Lepcha Association has issued a notification to assert that “Tendong Lho Rum Faat”, celebrated on Aug 8 annually across the state won’t be organized as grand occasion this year.

The decision taken on behalf of Renjyong Mutanchi Rong Tarjum (RMRT), the Central Executive Body, deals with recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate that have witnessed a spike in Sikkim stood to be a major concern.

Meanwhile, in order to retain the continuity of this important ritual of Sikkim, the RMRT has requested all residents to kindly follow the rituals in respective houses.

It has urged citizens to follow Kyong/Thoom with bare minimum gathering, duly adhering to proper maintenance of recent COVID-19 protocols or guidelines being issued by the state government.

Tendong Lho Rum Faat is one of the most ancient and significant festivals celebrated by the Lepcha people in Sikkim.

The celebrations mark the auspicious occasion when ancestors of Lepcha tribe were saved by the holy Tendong Hill from a great deluge lasting 40 days and 40 nights. While the festival is celebrated with great fanfare throughout the state.

A grand carnival is organized in Namchi, the administrative capital of South Sikkim and home to the sacred Tendong Hill.