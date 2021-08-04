Tokyo Olympics 2020 : Israeli Artistic Swimming Duo Perform On Madhuri Dixit’s “Aaja Nachle” Track

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Israeli artistic swimming duo, Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky has grabbed the attention of Indian citizens, thereby melting hearts, after performing routine on the Bollywood track ‘Aaja Nachle’.

The duo were competing to qualify for the final of the women’s duet technical routine event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Making their Olympics debut, the duo finished 15th with a combined 168.49 points, which was 26.51 points behind the leaders Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and five points less than the qualifying points for top 12.

A video of their performance to ‘Aaja Nachle’ has been doing the rounds on the internet. A Twitter user wrote, “Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!!”

Thank you so much Team Israel for this!!! You have no idea how excited I was to hear and see this!! AAJA NACHLE!!! #ArtisticSwimming #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lZ5mUq1qZP — 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒶𝓂 (@AnneDanam) August 4, 2021

The artistic swimming event in the Olympics consists of a free routine, and it lasts upto 3-4 minutes.

A technical routine involves five designated movements and they last a maximum of 2.50 minutes.

As per the Olympics official website, the participants are scored on the basis of synchronisation, difficulty, technique and choreography.

The hit Bollywood track is performed by actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, for the movie with same name.