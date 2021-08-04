UAE Lifts Transit Ban On Flights From India, Pakistan

NET Web Desk

Recently, the UAE’s National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) has informed the nation will lift ban on transit passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda from Friday August 5.

However, a laboratory examination should be submitted within 72 hours from the time of departure.

The country’s airports will allocate special lounges for transit passengers.

Passengers travelling from these countries would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Besides, the ban would also be lifted for those with valid residencies and who are certified by Emirati authorities as fully vaccinated.

The excluded groups will be obligated to submit a prior PCR test within (48) hours from the date of departure.

It should mention that tests are from accredited laboratories, bearing a QR Code, and conduct a quick laboratory test before boarding the plane.

Furthermore, those working in the medical, educational or government sectors in the Gulf Arab state along with those studying or completing medical treatment in the UAE would be exempted from the vaccination requirement.