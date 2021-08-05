8-Months Pregnant Woman In Meghalaya Gets Vaccinated Urges Others To Get Jabbed

– Gargee Nandy

Defying the naysayers eight months pregnant woman took her first dose of Covid vaccine at Rynjah state dispensary.

After vaccination, she had a message for all ” I am pregnant, come forward like me and get vaccinated.”

A lot of awareness drives have been carried out on the safety and benefits of the covid 19 vaccines.

The East Khasi Hills district task force for Covid-19 thanked the faith leaders for their efforts in assuring people has a lot of people have faith in them. Dr. Kharmutee and Rev. Fr. Daniel Cajee, SBD. were present.

The BDOs, Health workers, dorbar Shnong, and others through awareness and counseling in various areas, have helped many vaccine-hesitant people to come forward to get their Covid vaccines. Laithlyndop Village under Laitkroh Block is one of them.

In another incident of covid conscious behaviour Baphira Janai Kharbuli of Mawlai Mawdatbaki Mail brought her baby forward for a COVID test.

The health department in Meghalaya has been carrying out random testing to track silent carriers in the population.

The fact that there is no vaccination for the population under 18 years is also a reason why getting the kids tested is one of the very important measures which can be carried out as precautions or prevention.