Amul Hails Lovlina’s Olympics Bronze In Its Topical Ad

– NET Web Desk

Indian dairy giant Amul, known for its quirky current topical ads, paid glowing tributes to pugilist Lovlina Borgohain’s bronze medal in its latest release. The topical doodle was published in Amul’s social media handles after the Assam-based pugilist bagged a medal in her debut Olympics.

The copy in the creative read ‘BORGO HAIN SABSE BEHTAR’ & ‘We Lov It, creatively using both her name and surname.

The post went viral on all the social media handles garnering thousands of likes and shares in a matter of hours.

The 23-year-old pugilist from Assam lost the women’s boxing semifinals against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. Lovlina became the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the Olympics after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012).