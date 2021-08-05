Assam-Nagaland Security Forces Withdrawn From Vihoto Region

NET Web Desk

In the major de-escalation of the Assam-Nagaland border dispute, had led the Chief Secretaries of both states inked a deal to call back both the state’s armed police forces from their positions on the border.

As a consequence of the decree, the police personnel from both the states have commenced withdrawal of temporary makeshift huts and security forces.

Recently, the withdrawal of all temporary huts and disengagement of forces along the Assam-Nagaland border at Vihoto area, Vikuto village under Mokokchung district has been completed.

The initiation that commenced on Monday was however delayed due to heavy rainfall.

It completed under the supervision of the joint committee, that was later set-up in the region.

Both the NE states, Assam & Nagaland had set-up a Joint Committee, comprising the ADCs of Mangkolemba and Jorhat. It also incorporated Additional SPs of Mokochung and Jorhat, Border Magistrates of Tzurangkong and Mariani, SDPOs of Mangkolemba and Titabor to review the progress of withdrawals from the borders.