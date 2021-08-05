Bangladesh Police Recovers Centuries-Old Lord Vishnu’s ‘Black Stone Statue’

NET Web Desk

Recently, a black stone statue of Lord Vishnu, believed to be more than 1000-yrs-old has been recovered by Bangladesh cops.

The effigy was retrieved from Boro Goali village in Cumilla district, Bangladesh from a teacher, identified as Abu Yusuf.

The height of the black stone statue is about 23 inches and its width is 9.5 inches, weighing about 12kg.

“The unearthed Lord Vishnu statue is very valuable. It is possibly more than 1,000 years old. It should be immediately handed over to Mainamati museum for proper preservation,” – as informed by Ataur Rahman, former Regional Director of Chattogram Divisional Archaeology Department.

According to officials, the statue was recovered by the teacher almost a month ago, who did not inform the authorities back then.

Acting on specific inputs, the officials later recovered the statue from his house.

However, according to Yusuf, “I noticed this statue about 20-22 days ago while digging soil from a pond… We could not inform the police as we were busy with work.”