BRO Constructs World’s Highest Motorable Road In Eastern Ladakh

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has successfully managed to construct the world’s highest motorable road at 19,300 ft of Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh.

With the feat, the roads construction giant has also created a record in high-altitude road construction. It has bettered the previous record of a road in Bolivia connecting to its volcano Uturuncu at 18,953 ft.

@BROindia has constructed and black-topped the highest motorable road in the world at 19,300 ft at Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh, creating a record in high-altitude road construction.

Press Release: https://t.co/U1ndWQqzEB pic.twitter.com/WDiwp6ljP7 — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) August 4, 2021

A 52-km long tarmac road through Umlingla Pass, the road now connects the important towns in Chumar sector of Eastern Ladakh.

Moreover, it will also enhance the socio-economic condition and promote tourism in Ladakh.

The boon to local population, this passage will offer an alternate direct route connecting Chisumle and Demchok from Leh.

Infrastructure development in such harsh and tough terrain is extremely challenging. But the effort BRO has imposed on the construction of this high-altitude passage is commendable.

During the winter, the temperature here dips to -40 degrees and the oxygen level stays at almost 50 percent less than at normal places.

According to PIB report, BRO has achieved the feat due to the grit and resilience of its personnel who work in treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions.

The road has been constructed at an altitude higher than the Mt Everest Base Camps as the South Base Camp in Nepal.

It is located at an altitude of 17,598 ft, while North Base Camp in Tibet is at 16,900 ft.

The road has been constructed much above the altitude of Siachen Glacier which is at 17,700 ft. Furthermore, the Khardung La Pass in Leh is at an altitude of 17,582 ft.