China Conspiring To Recruit Arunachal Youths Into PLA

NET Web Desk

After the defeat of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into the hands of the Indian brave soldiers in Galwan valley, Ladakh, and overthrown time and again into the borders of Arunachal Pradesh, a hidden conspiracy by the Chinese has once again been busted by the National Army.

Chinese PLA is now avoiding direct confrontation with the Indian National Army.

It has now decided to deploy youths from Tibet, and ones belonging to poor families from Arunachal Pradesh.

According to a report by the Indian Army’s intelligence agency, indian youth from Arunachal Pradesh in the Indo-China border areas are planned to be recruited in the People’s Liberation Army of China at the cost of sacks.

It has planned to prepare the youth belonging to Arunachal Pradesh to fight against the Indian Army, with exchange of money.

Moreover, reports suggest that some youths from the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh have already been engaged into espionage operations been carried out against the Indian Army.

The Indian Army is currently monitoring all the youths suffering from poverty in Arunachal Pradesh, ones who reside in the Indo-China border areas.

After imparting military training, these youths will be deployed along the Tibet border, adjacent to Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.