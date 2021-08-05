Hollongi Airport To Be Operational By 2022: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Pema Khandu & Jyotiraditiya Scindia

– NET Web Desk

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu met Union Civil Aviation Minister Joytiraditya M. Scindia in New Delhi on August 5 to discuss various issues about the development of aviation in the state.

CM Khandu assured Scindia that the work on the Itanagar Holongi Airport is on a war footing and it will be made operational by 2022.

Khandu requested Scindia to consider prompt development of Advance Landing Grounds(ALG) in the state. Besides asking for a feasibility inspection of ALG Tuting and Mechuka for fixed wing operation, the CM Khandu emhasised on starting the same services to Pasighat and Tezu.

During his visit, CM Khandu was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, state’s civil aviation minister Nakap Naloh, MLA Rode Bui, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and commissioner Prashant Lokhande.

