Indian Men Win Olympic Medal In Hockey After 41 Years

– NET Web Desk

Ending a four-decade-long wait the Indian Men’s hockey team won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2022 beating Germany.

In a high scoring match, the Germans had an early lead with 3-1. However, the Indians fought back fiercely not only to cover the lead but score more than the Germans to a final scoreline of 5-4.

Germany took an early lead with Timur Oruz scoring within two minutes of the match.

In the 2nd quarter, India’s Simranjeet Singh scored from a tomahawk shot, but lax in defence allowed Germans to score two more goals within two minutes.

India had to undergo some tense times till two penalty corners gave two goals to India.

Rupinder Pal Singh and Simranjeet Singh scored two more goals in third quarter. Lukas Windfeder pulled one back in the final quarter, but it was not enough for Germany to push it to the shootouts.