ISRO To Launch Earth observation satellite, GSLV-F10 On August 12

NET Web Desk

On Thursday August 5, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced that Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10).

The launch of the Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 will tentatively take place on 05:43 Hrs IST on August 12, 2021.

This news has been confirmed by ISRO Twitter handle, via a post. “GSLV-F10 is slated to launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 on August 12, 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.” – tweeted by ISRO.

GSLV-F10 is slated to launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 on August 12, 2021 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. For more details visit https://t.co/79hoc9wwMd#ISRO #GSLVF10 #EOS03 — ISRO (@isro) August 5, 2021

It will be launched from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

According to the space agency, EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10.

The satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

Fourteenth flight of GSLV, this EOS is a 4 metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing, being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight.

It will keep a steady eye on areas of interest (the satellite will move in sync with the rotation of the Earth, and hence would look stationary.

The satellite unlike other remote sensing satellites, will be placed in lower orbit that can come to a spot only at regular intervals.