Jammu & Kashmir : Explosion Near Jama Masjid in Srinagar

NET Web Desk

On Thursday August 5, an explosion took place near Jama Masjid in in the Nowhatta area of Jammu & Kashmir.

It is worth mentioning that blast occured second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, no loss of life or injury were reported so far.

Suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), this explosion took place around noon.

After the explosion, the security forces deployed around the region fired some shots in the air.

The attack is still under investigation, as informed by the officials.

The Narendra Modi government had scripted a historical change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir two years ago, on August 5, 2019.

After attaining the BJP’s successive victories in the Lok Sabha election, the Narendra Modi government ruled off the constitutional provisions accorded to Jammu and Kashmir a special status, and carved out the Union Territory of Ladakh.