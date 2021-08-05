Manipur : Centre To Review COVID-19 Situation For Second Time

NET Web Desk

With the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, and the escalation of positivity rate in Manipur has proved to be a major concern.

The recent scenario has now led the Centre to send a 3-member multi-disciplinary Central Health Team, including a public health expert for the second time.

Central Government deploys a multi-disciplinary team to Manipur in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the state. The team will aid state’s ongoing efforts in #COVID19 management. — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 4, 2021

It will aid state’s ongoing efforts in the COVID-19 management. The two-member high level team to these states consists of a clinician and a public health expert.

It will be led by Dr. L. Swasticharan, Additional Deputy Director General, and Director EMR.

However, the team to Arunachal Pradesh will be led by Dr. Sanjay Sadhukhan, Professor AIIH&PH; for Tripura Dr. R.N. Sinha Dir Professor, AIIH&PH; for Kerala Dr. Ruchi Jain, Public Health Specialist Gr. II, RoHFW; for Odisha Dr. A Dan, Public Health Specialist AIIH&PH and for Chhattisgarh Dr. Dibakar Sahu, Assistant Professor, AIIMS Raipur.

The team will specifically look at areas of testing, genome sequencing, contact tracing, COVID Appropriate Behaviour, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistic including ambulance, hospital wise case fatality analysis, and Vaccination progress.

Furthermore, the Central Government has sent six high-level public health teams to 6 Indian states – Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur.

The Central teams will assess the situation and suggest remedial actions on public health activities to the respective state governments. Copy of the report will also be provided to the Union Health Ministry.