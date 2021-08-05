Nagaland Exports 600 Kgs Organic Pineapples To Kolkata

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday August 4, the Molsang Organic Pineapples Producer Company Limited, Molvom, Nagaland in partnership with Agriculture and Horticulture Department, Government of Nagaland, has sent 600kgs of pineapple to Big Basket Kolkata.

Packed in 50 cartons, the pineapples were sent through air cargo from Dimapur.

Certified as 100% organic by OneCert International, the Nagaland pineapples are considered as one of the sweetest and juiciest pineapple in the world.

The organic certified pineapple cultivation in the state is implemented under 850 hectares. It is undertaken under Mission Organic Value Chain Development, sponsored by the Government of India.

Consisting of 500 farmers, this project is implemented in three villages, namely Molvom, Bungsang and Mhainamtsi.

The Deputy Director, in-charge Marketing, Department of Horticulture, Meya Sashi informed that production of certified organic pineapple in Nagaland is 10,000 to 12,000 metric ton with turnover of ₹15 crores per year.

Furthermore, the government of Nagaland, Horticulture Department under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER) vision 2030 is contemplating to create an organic pineapple corridor along the foothill road covering an area of 10,000 hectares.