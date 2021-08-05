Nagaland : Micro-Isolation Zones To Be Set Up In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Kohima District Task Force (DTF) on COVID-19, after holding a meeting with the representatives of ward and colony, decided for a successful implementation of the Micro-Isolation Zone (MIZ) in Kohima.

Organized under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner & Chairman DTF Kohima, Gregory Thejawelie, NCS at DPDB’s Conference Hall, Kohima, the meeting was called to understand the concerned efforts from all corners of the district.

The main aim of the decision dealt with cause minimal disruption to normal life and economic activities.

However, isolating a defined small geographical area for a smooth management of the COVID-19 protocols or Appropriate Behaviour.

The DC informed that depending on the no. of COVID-19 cases and number of houses infected with the disease, a cluster of houses or a locality-colony/block/khel/ward/village will be declared as MIZ.

Collective efforts have been requested from all the wards and colonies to join hands.

They will assist DTF in identifying the household, providing required information to implement the exercise effectively, for breaking the transmission chain.

He has also appreciated the Association of Kohima Municipal Wards Panchayat (AKMWP), wards and colonies for extending their efforts in containing the spread of the disease.