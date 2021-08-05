Nineteen New High-Level Appointments Made In Nagaland: CM Rio

–

Replying to a written query in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed that Nineteen new appointments have been made to the ranks of Cabinet/State Ministers, Advisor, Commissioners and Secretary, Secretary, and Joint Secretary which includs members of the legislative assembly as well.

Nienu, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislator, had sought information on their appointment as well as the allowances and amenities provided to the appointees at the ongoing eighth session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA).

“All their allowances including TA/DA (Travelling Allowance/ Dearness Allowance) are as per the entitlement of to Class-I officers in the State,” Rio informed.