Security Forces Apprehends 3 Sudanese With Gold Worth Rs. 1.82 Cr At Delhi Airport

NET Web Desk

According to official statement released by Customs department on Thursday August 5, 3 Sudanese nationals, including a woman.

The passengers have been detained for trying to smuggle gold in the country worth Rs 1.82 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

They were intercepted on arrival from Dubai on Wednesday August 4.

Security forces have recovered gold bars weighing 4,113 grams (4.1 kg) having tariff value of Rs 1.82 crore. All the three passengers are arrested, with the investigation under process.

Recently, a old smuggling racket has been busted in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, after a total of seven people, including four airline staffers, have been arrested by the Customs Department. The arrests were prompted by the seizure of smuggled gold worth Rs 22 lakh at Terminal (3) of the airport.

