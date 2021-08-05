Sikkim : Chalamthang Farmers Receive Agricultural Equipments

NET Web Desk

Recently, the farmers of Chalamthang village under Pakyong Subdivision has received agricultural inputs, including battery operated sprayers, and secateurs.

It is distributed under Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), and Schedule Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) Programme of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Research Centre (ICAR-NRC) for Orchids, Pakyong.

A total of 14 battery operated sprayers and secateurs were handed over to 13 ST & 1 SC farmer.

They were elaborated on its utilisation and maintenance of such agricultural equipments.

This entire programme was co-ordinated by Nodal Officer (TSP), Dr S.S. Biswas; and Nodal Officer (SCSP), Kalaivanan.

Agricultural inputs are defined as products permitted for use in organic farming. These include feedstuffs, fertilizers and permitted plant protection products as well as cleaning agents and additives used in food production.