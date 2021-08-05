Sikkim CM Meets Maharashtra CM Thackeray, Discusses Tourism Management

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay paid a courtesy visit to the Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray.

“I paid a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence.” – wrote the CM in a Facebook post.

The meeting discussed on various issues including tourism management.

According to CM Secretariat (Maharashtra), during the visit to Thackeray’s official residence, Tamang was greeted with a book of photographs titled ‘Maharashtra Desha’, a symbol of the Maharashtra government’s emblem, a bouquet of flowers, and a Himru shawl.

Furthermore, Tamang offered a shawl from Sikkim as a gift to the Maharashtra CM.

Chief Secretary of the State Sitaram Kunte, Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim S. T. Dhakal, Tourism Secretary Kuldeep Chhetri also attended the meeting.

Sikkim CM, Tamang also called upon the Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshwari at his official residence in Raj Bhawan, Maharashtra.

“Earlier today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari at his official residence in Raj Bhawan, Maharashtra. Hon’ble Minister Shri BS Pant was also present on the occasion.” – tweeted by Tamang.