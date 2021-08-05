Thailand Bans Lotions Damaging Coral Reefs

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday August 3, Thailand has banned lotions from its marine national parks incorporated with chemicals, hence responsible for damaging coral reefs.

It has reportedly banned lotions containing oxybenzone, octinoxate, 4-methylbenzylidene camphor or butylparaben from Thailand’s marine national parks.

These beaches have been a major tourist destination, for millions of people since long.

But, sunscreens used as protection against the sunrays, have been majorly responsible for the slow-growing corals.

According to an official announcement, these chemicals “deteriorate coral reefs, destroy coral larvae, obstruct their reproductive system and cause coral reef bleaching”.

Earlier, the Pacific Island of Palau and the US state of Hawaii have already imposed similar bans.

Violators failing to adhere, will face a fine of upto 100,000 Thai baht ($3,000). Furthermore, officials have not yet asserted plans, depicting on how to enforce the ban.