Tokyo Olympics: Ravi Dahiya Bags Silver In Men’s Wrestling

– NET Web Desk

Ravi Kumar Dahiya had to settle for the silver medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling losing to Russia’s Zavur Uguev 4-7 in the gold medal match.

Ravi becomes the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to win the silver medal at the Olympics. He is also the 5th wrestler from India to win a media. Ravi failed to overpower the Russian who is a two-time World Championships gold medallist.

Currently, Ravi Dahiya is the Asian Champion in the men’s 57kg freestyle category. He is also a bronze medallist at the 2019 World championships.

He won the U23 World Championship in 2018. Dahiya defeated Colombia Oscar Eduardo and Gerogi Valentinov of Bulgaria by technical superiority in the pre-quarters and quarters respectively. In the semi-finals, he bounced back miraculously against Sanayev and after trailing 2-9. He pinned the Kazak wrestler in the dying moments of the bout to make it to the Final.