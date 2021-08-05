Tripura: 61 Lakhs Collected As Fine For Flouting Covid Restrictions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura government has arrested 3803 persons, registered 22 cases, and collected a fine of Rs 61.40 lakh between April 01 to July 29 for violating COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the highest number of cases was registered at Dhalai district and the highest number of arrests have been made at Tripura West.

“The state government has arrested a total of 3803 persons, registered 22 specific cases and collected fine money Rs 61.40 lakh from April 01 to July 29 for violating covid 19 norms across the state. In Tripura West total of 2637 persons were arrested, 181 persons were arrested at Sepahijala, 274 at Gomati, 90 persons were arrested at South, in Khowai police arrested 160 persons, in Dhalai 140 persons, the police arrested 129 persons at Unakoti and 192 persons were arrested at North district”, Nath said.