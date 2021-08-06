Assam Based Processed Meat Enterprise Pledges Free Pork For Lovlina

NET Web Desk

Symbiotic Foods, a meat Production unit based in Assam has announced to supply free “Slice of Gahoree” to the Olympic medalist, Lovlina Borgohain, for the next five years.

This processed food initiative has come forward with this gesture as a token of love and appreciation for the first Olympic medalist from Assam.

The company’s CEO, Manoj Kumar Basumatary wrote on his Facebook page “Congratulations to Lovlina for the historic victory. We are very, very proud of you!!! From Symbiotic Foods family, as a small token of love and gratefulness, we would love to extend her free ‘A Slice of Gahoree’ for the next five years.”

Basumatary further added, “We believe our ‘A Slice of Gahoree’ will benefit her grow more active with a constant accumulation of quality proteins, and no one will be capable of beating her in successive Olympics.”

Lovlina became the 1st one from Assam to get a medal in the Olympics and that too on her debut.

She lost her welterweight match to World number 1 Bushenaz Surmeneli with a unanimous verdict of 0-5.

Winning the bronze, Lovlina became the third Indian boxer, following Vijender Singh and Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal in the sport.