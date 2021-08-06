Body Of Drowned Arunachal Girl Recovered In Banderdewa

NET Web Desk

The body of Sinam Baja who was feared dead after she drowned in the Dikrong river near Doimukh was spotted at Assam’s Pithaguri Nepali Basti under Bandwedewa circle on August 6.

The police and the NDRF fished out the body of the 24-year-old girl student from Himalayan University, Itanagar. The incident took place when she along with five others had gone to the river at Khola Camp, Doimukh to bathe in the Dikrong.

“Post mortem has not been done on the request of parents of the deceased and the body handed over to the relatives on the strength of magistrate order,” said DSP (Doimukh) Bomken Basar to media.