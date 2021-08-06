Government Job, Land For Lalremsiami

– NET Web Desk
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has announced a government job for women hockey player Lalremsiami as a perk for representing the state and India in Tokyo Olympics.
Although the Indian eves lost their bronze medal match against Great Britain on August 6 they were able to win billions of hearts with their performance and gameplay.
Mizoram CM has also announced a plot of land for Lalremsiami and her family.
Earlier the Mizoram Govt had awarded her Rs 20 lakhs before leaving for the showpiece event. It is going to award another 25 lakhs for Lalremsiamis’s performance.
It is to be noted that Lalremsiami comes from a humble background. It was when she started doing well in sports her family’s economy better.
Our hockey star Lalremsiami will be offered a government job & will be given a house plot at her hometown.
Govt of Mizoram had sanctioned Rs. 20 Lakhs for her preparation; will reward her with another Rs. 25 lakhs cash incentive for her participation at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. pic.twitter.com/L8giUmmfno
— Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 6, 2021