Government Job, Land For Lalremsiami

– NET Web Desk

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has announced a government job for women hockey player Lalremsiami as a perk for representing the state and India in Tokyo Olympics.

Although the Indian eves lost their bronze medal match against Great Britain on August 6 they were able to win billions of hearts with their performance and gameplay.

Mizoram CM has also announced a plot of land for Lalremsiami and her family.

Earlier the Mizoram Govt had awarded her Rs 20 lakhs before leaving for the showpiece event. It is going to award another 25 lakhs for Lalremsiamis’s performance.

It is to be noted that Lalremsiami comes from a humble background. It was when she started doing well in sports her family’s economy better.