Include Northeast In National Curriculum: CM Pema Khandu To Centre

– NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu as part of his visit to New Delhi met with Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur on August 6, Friday. Later he called on DoNER Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

In his first meeting, CM Khandu and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur discussed the tremendous potential in Arunachal Pradesh for sports and ways to promote it.

Arunachal has great sporting potential. Met Hon Union Minister for Sports Shri @ianuragthakur Ji & discussed to boost promotion of sports culture and infrastructure in the State. Gratitude to Hon Minister for his good will and assurance for all possible support to State. pic.twitter.com/nLgcpUTYCv — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 6, 2021

The youths of Arunachal taking up sports as a career option has been a positive development in the last few years. CM Khandu asked Thakur to address the issue of bottlenecks hindering the progress of sports and release funds pending with the ministry to develop the sports infrastructure in Arunachal.

A great honour to have called on Hon Union Min for Tourism, DoNER & Culture Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji in New Delhi. Blessed to receive margadarshan from an experienced & distinguished leader. Humbly thank Reddy Ji for his assurance to support for speedy development of Arunachal. pic.twitter.com/nVYF3V5iVi — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 6, 2021

Later in the afternoon, during his meeting with the Union DoNER, Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister urged him to support the state’s initiatives to preserve the unique culture and traditions of Arunachal. He emphasised introducing topics on the Northeast in the national curriculum to create greater awareness and promote fraternity among all Indians.

CM Khandu stressed that NEC should act as a think tank of the Northeast for the generation of new ideas and promoting overall development. The Chief Minister further requested the ministry to take up comprehensive infrastructure and development schemes for border areas to mitigate migration from border villages. He suggested developing model villages with all basic amenities in the border areas so that it benefits the local populace and promotes tourism in the region.

Always pleasure to call on respected senior from @hinducollege @HardeepSPuri Ji Extended best wishes for his new assignment & discussed dev issues of urban&energy sector of Arunachal to which he assured full support. We will jointly review progress on all issues by next month. pic.twitter.com/57bYCMzz73 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 6, 2021

Later in his meeting with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri at Nirman Bhawan Chief Minister Khandu asked for finances to develop to execute the Urban Tourism Infrastructure Development Plan for 12 Tourist Circuits in Arunachal Pradesh. He also requested the ministry to consider implementing a GIS-based Integrated Drainage master plan for the Itanagar capital region besides seeking relaxation for Arunachal Pradesh on eligibility under the AMRUT scheme.

Khandu also discussed pending petroleum exploration license and Petroleum mining lease of petroleum blocks in Arunachal Pradesh and promotion and mining activities in the state. Matters like the establishment of nursing college in Itanagar, support for the development of the state through PSUs, and establishment of storage depots of petroleum products in few locations of the state were also discussed in the meeting.