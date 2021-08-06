Jammu & Kashmir : Security Forces Seize Arms From Samba

NET Web Desk

On Friday August 6, the security forces have retrieved a cache of arms and ammunition in the border district of Samba in Jammu & Kashmir.

According to officials, this consignment of arms & ammunitions possibly have been dropped by a Pakistani drone, from across the border.

The place where the consignment was dropped is just 2km from the zero line on Indo-Pak international border.

These were seized during a search operation conducted in Sarthian border hamlet.

Security forces have recovered two pistols, five magazines and 122 ammunition rounds in a gunny bag.

The news was confirmed by the Western Command – Indian Army through a Twitter handle.

“Own vigilant troops #RisingStarCorps spotted Drone activity near the IB in #Samba at early hours today. Search of the area resulted in recovery of arms and ammunition. @adgpi” – tweeted by Western Command – Indian Army.

Furthermore, two wireless communication sets, batteries and some torches were also retrieved during an operation that was launched near a sheep farm in Balnoi area of Poonch district.