Manipur : Construction Workers Return From Myanmar, Amid Political Unrest

NET Web Desk

Recently, a total of 42 engaged in construction works in Myanmar have returned to India and reached the border town of Moreh.

According to Imphal Free Press report, all of them are workers of IMT Expressway Co Ltd engaged in construction work of Yagyi – Kalewa section (Milepost 40/0 to Milepost 115/5) in Myanmar.

The Immigration Department had verified their documents at ICP Moreh.

A medical team from Moreh Hospital conducted the COVID-19 tests of the 42 Indian workers, while, one of the 42 workers have been infected with the virus.

Since Myanmar was not suitable for carrying out execution of work anymore due to the political unrest, so, the workers have returned back to India.

On February 1, the military in Myanmar took power through a coup. Since then, there have been an international outcry.

The army has been under pressure from Western countries and Myanmar’s neighbouring nations to release the detained.