Massive Wildfire Transforms California Town Into Ashes

NET Web Desk

A massive wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving the downtown transform into mere ashes.

The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40 mph (64 kph) gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada town of Greenville was entirely turned into ashes. Gas stations, hotel and bar were among many structures been burnt in the town.

Meanwhile, some even dates to California’s Gold Rush era, incorporating some buildings, depicting more than a century old culture.

“We did everything we could,” fire spokesman Mitch Matlow said. “Sometimes it’s just not enough.” he added.

Authorities say at least 100 homes in and around the Sierra Nevada community burned as the wind-driven Dixie Fire, during the current week.

However, fire officials believed that winds should calm heading into the weekend.

But, an approximate figure till Friday August 6, depicts that fire grew upto 676 square miles overnight, making it the state’s third-largest blaze ever.

“We lost Greenville tonight. And there’s just no words for how us in government haven’t been able to get the job done,” – asserted by U.S. Representative Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area.