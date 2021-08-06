Nagaland: Department Of Tribal Affairs’ Website Launched

– Haidobabe Hingleu, Nagaland

Nagaland Minister for Tribal Affairs and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along launched the official website of the Department of Tribal Affairs, www.tribalaffairs.nagaland.gov.in , on 6th August 2021 at the Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall, Kohima.

Imna Along acknowledged the role of Chief Minister of Nagaland in creating the Tribal Affairs department to effectively implement different welfare schemes and programmes for the Scheduled Tribe Community in Nagaland, a predominantly tribal-dominated State. The Minister stated that the department has entered its second year and is working towards the welfare of the people of the State and its beneficiaries.

He also appreciated the Department of Information Technology and Communication for developing the much-needed website for the department and hoped that the people of the State make use of the newly launched website.

Chief Secretary and AHoD Tribal Affairs, J Alam, urged upon all departments to properly update websites and information available to its people. He also added that the website has been developed to establish credibility and transparency.