Nagaland : DRDA Mon Releases Translated Booklet, Elaborates COVID-19 Directives

Recently, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has released a translated booklet, discussing about the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for COVID-19 containment, and management in Peri-Urban, Rural & Tribal Areas.

Released at the Resource Centre, DRDA Mon, by ADC Mon, Y. ChingakKonyak, NCS, Mon district has become the first to release the booklet in translated form.

Translated in Konyak, the booklet would help the locals, in regard to getting themselves protected from the pandemic.

Project Director, DRDA, Mon M. Temjen Longchar stated that with second wave of the pandemic hitting hard on rural areas, states were directed to translate the existing booklets into regional dialects.

The official has also highlighted on the entire translation process, and expressed his utmost gratitude to all those involved in making the challenge a success in a short period of time.

“Along with the booklet, 4 major poster including one with the benefits of vaccination were translated in Konyak,” – asserted by Longchar.