Nagaland Government Presents Key Reports During Second Day Of 8th Assembly Session

During the second day of the Eighth session of the 13th NLA, the Advisor, School Education and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, K. TokughaSukhalu have presented some significant reports before the House.

He has presented the 125th Report of the Committee on Public Accounts (2021-2022) on the Examination of the Report of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India for the year 2016-2017 on the State Finances Audit Report and Audit Reports on the Social, Economic, Revenue, and the General sectors.

Furthermore, Member and Chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation, Dr. ChotisuhSazo laid some significant presentations.

The Sixty-Sixth Report on the Nagaland Shops and Establishment Rules, 2015 was presented during the session.

Besides, the Sixty-Seventh Report on the Action Taken by the Government on the 55th Report on the Nagaland Labour Service Rules, 2014 have also been presented.

The Sixty-Eighth Report incorporates on the Nagaland Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2019.

Sixty-Ninth Report deals with the Action taken by the Government on the 62nd Report on the Nagaland Agricultural Produce Marketing (General) Rules, 2006.

Whereas, the Seventieth Report mentions about the Action taken by the government on the 42nd Report of Nagaland Police Service Rules, 2006.

The significant reports presented by the Member and Chairman of the Committee on Government Assurances, Y. VikhehoSwu, talks about assurances given by the Government.

The 98th Report deals with Assurances given by Nagaland Government during the 2nd Session of 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, the 99th Report deals with Assurances given by the Government, during the 1st session of 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has also presented the Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India on General, Economic, and Revenue Sectors for the year ended on March 31, 2019.

Rio moved the “Nagaland Professions, Trades, Callings and Employment Taxation (Fifth Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Nagaland Lokayukta (Amendment) No.2 Bill, 2021 for consideration. Both the bills have been passed by the House.