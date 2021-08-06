Nagaland : RPP Initiates Crowdfunding For Foothill Road Completion

NET Web Desk

On Thursday August 5, the Rising People’s Party (RPP) has announced the initiation of crowdfunding, to complete the most awaited Foothill Road.

The passage will connect Khelma in Peren district with Tizit in Mon district.

According to Party President, Joel Naga asserted completion of the project, a major relief to the locals.

The road project was first conceptualized in 1974, pursued by Nagaland Foothills Road Coordination Committee (NFRCC) since 2013.

Joel conveyed the instance of a similar project, initiated by IAS officer, Armstrong Pame, that was completed in 2012, with just Rs 40 lakh.

While, the Nagaland Foothill Road still could not be completed, despite the state government pumping Rs 70 crore.

He also slammed the MLA’s, blaming them responsible for the carelessness. “If all the 60 MLA’s had contributed even 10% of their yearly LADF towards the project, he said Rs 80-90 crore could have been easily collected in the last eight to nine years.” – Joel stated.

The party has not yet released details of the crowdfunding. According to RPP, the directives will be released within a few weeks.