“Olympics 2020 Was Last Assignment”, Says Indian Women Hockey Coach

NET Web Desk

On Friday August 6, the Indian women’s hockey team’s chief coach, Sjoerd Marijne revealed that the bronze medal match against Great Britain in the ongoing Olympics was his last assignment with the team.

The 47-year-old coached the Indian women’s hockey team to its best-ever performance.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, guiding them to a creditable fourth-place finish.

“I don’t have any plans because this was my last match with Indian women. It’s up to Janneka (Schopman) now,” the Dutchman told the Indian media in a virtual press conference.

According to PTI report, Schopman is expected to take over Marine’s position on a full-time basis now.

It has been learned that both Marijne and the team’s analytical coach Janneka Schopman were offered an extension by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) but the former refused the offer due to personal reasons.