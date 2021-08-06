Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Now Named After Dhyan Chand

– NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced on August 5 that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to be renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

He informed that he has been getting requests from citizens across India to rename the highest honour in sports in India after the legendary hockey player and he has decided to respect their sentiments.

“I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.

Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!”, PM Modi shared via Twitter.

“Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him.” He added.

Currently the “Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games” is awarded by the Govt. of India for contribution in sports and persistent efforts even after retirement.

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is presented for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports to the sportspersons in a year (April 1 to March 31). Although it is typically presented to one sportsperson from individual sports it can be given to more than one person in the case of team games.