Richard Branson’s ‘Virgin Galactic’ Sets Ticket Price To $450,000

NET Web Desk

On Thursday August 5, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic has reopened ticket sales for future trips, thereby resuming ticket sales, with prices starting from $450,000.

However, customers will also be able to purchase a package of multiple seats or rent out an entire rocket plane.

Virgin Galactic aims to start flying tourists to the edge of space in 2022.

Its next flight will come in September and involve members of the Italian Air Force, a paying customer.

Galactic completed the inaugural fully-crewed flight in July when it launched its billionaire founder and three others 55 miles above Earth’s surface.

Richard Branson, along with a crew of 6 space travellers, incorporating of 4 mission specialists and 2 pilots – a project under the ‘Unity 22’ mission.

Four mission specialists are : Sirisha Bandla – Researcher Experience, Colin Bennett – Cabin Procedures Evaluation, Beth Moses – Spaceship Cabin Lead & Test Director, Richard Branson – Evaluating Customer Spaceflight Experience.

It also consists of 2 pilots – Dave Mackay, Chief Pilot and Michael Masucci.

“Unity 22” mission will be the twenty-second flight test for VSS Unity and the Company’s fourth crewed spaceflight.

It will also be the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists in the cabin, including the Company’s founder, Sir Richard Branson, who will be testing the private astronaut experience.